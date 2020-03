News at a Glance



Boko Haram, Army In Gun Battle At Dambao Sahara Reporters - Men of the Nigerian Army are currently in a gun battle in Damboa area of Borno State with Boko Haram insurgents.Residents, who spoke with TheCable, said the insurgents entered the community at about6:30am on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically.



News Credibility Score: 95%