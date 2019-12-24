

Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community, Kills Six, Abducts Two Others This Day - By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri Suspected Boko Haram members on Christmas eve attacked Kwaranglum village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, killing six persons and abducting two women.



News Credibility Score: 95%



