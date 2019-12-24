Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boko Haram Attacks Borno Community, Kills Six, Abducts Two Others
This Day  - By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri Suspected Boko Haram members on Christmas eve attacked Kwaranglum village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, killing six persons and abducting two women.

