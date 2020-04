News at a Glance



Boko Haram: Borno governor briefs Buhari on Chadian army onslaught Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Boko Haram: Borno governor briefs Buhari on Chadian army onslaught The governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on the security situation in his state following the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%