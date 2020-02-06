

News at a Glance



Boko Haram: Buhari Unveils 3 Additional Fighter Helicopters, Promises to End Insurgency Metro Watch - Lauds Italy, Russia for support By Ismaila Chafe President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated two Agusta 109 Power and MI-171E helicopter gunships into Nigerian Airforce infantry, and lauded governments of Italy and Russia, who provided the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



