

News at a Glance



Boko Haram Currently Attacking Yobe Community Naira Naija News - Boko Haram terrorists in several gun trucks are presently attacking Dapchi community in Yobe State, forcing many residents to flee for safety into nearby bushes.A source, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Monday, said the insurgents attacked the ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



