

News at a Glance



Boko Haram: Details of Israel, Nigerian Army’s meeting emerge First Nigeria News - The Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Shimon Ben-Shoshan, says his country was prepared to cooperate with Nigeria in the fight against Boko Haram and terrorism. Ben-Shoshan said this when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



