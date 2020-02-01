

News at a Glance



Boko Haram: Gory moment terrorist group beheads Adamawa CAN chairman (Graphic Video) 1st for Credible News - The Chairman of the Adamawa Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was beheaded by Islamists in Nigeria; days after begging for his life in a Boko Haram video.



News Credibility Score: 21%



