

News at a Glance



Boko Haram, ISWAP attacked Northeast 27 times in 14 days – Military The News Guru - Troops repelled 27 attacks from Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Northeast within two weeks, the military said on Monday. The feat, according to the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas, who briefed ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



