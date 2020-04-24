

Boko Haram: If Shekau surrenders, we will accept – Military The Nigerian - TheNigerian News Boko Haram: If Shekau surrenders, we will accept – Military By Bukola Olasanmi The Military says it will accept the offer of the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau to surrender.



News Credibility Score: 92%



