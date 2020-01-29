

Boko Haram Kills Two Persons at Military Checkpoint This Day - Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri Boko Haram terrorists have slaughtered two persons who slept overnight at a military checkpoint in Maiduguri, Borno State. The insurgents were also said to have carted away some of their wares, including frozen fish.



News Credibility Score: 95%



