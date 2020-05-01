Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, denies reaching deal to end hostilities, surrender
Daily Correspondents  - Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Boko Haram, has dismissed suggestions that his group was face-to-face with imminent defeat and considering to surrender to either the Chadian or Nigerian military forces, according to HumAngle, an online blog belonging to ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Atiku, Sacks 46 Staff On May Day - Omo Oodua, 4 hours ago
2 We Will Not Accept Salary Reduction – Oyo Workers - Oyo Gist, 4 hours ago
3 Raymond Dokpesi and family members test positive for COVID-19 - Naija Log, 4 hours ago
4 COVID-19: UNIBEN clarifies directive on resumption of work - News Verge, 4 hours ago
5 Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau, denies reaching deal to end hostilities, surrender - Daily Correspondents, 4 hours ago
6 Buhari to workers: We won’t allow retrenchment without due process - The News, 4 hours ago
7 ‘I Am Selling All My Physical Possessions’—Billionaire Elon Musk - The Breaking Times, 5 hours ago
8 Kano Deaths: Buhari reacts to death of another prominent indigene, Halima Shittu - Velox News, 5 hours ago
9 Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Showcases her Pert Bottom in New Saucy Photo - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
10 Kannywood Actor, Ibrahim Ubale is Dead - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info