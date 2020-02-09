

News at a Glance



Boko Haram: Six abducted along Magumeri-Gubio road in Borno See Naija - Report reaching DAILY POST in Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Sunday, has it that six people have been abducted along Magumeri – Gubio road by suspected Boko Haram insurgents operating in the area.



News Credibility Score: 21%



