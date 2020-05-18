

Boko Haram Terrorists Allegedly Burn Hospital And District Head’s Palace In Dapchi During Attack Oyo Gist - Residents of Dapchi in Yobe State have described the attack on the community on Monday as the biggest so far carried out by Boko Haram militants.During the attack, the insurgents burnt down the palace of Dapchi District Head and the General Hospital.



