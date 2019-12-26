Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Boko Haram: You goofed by removing Ihejirika, Nnamdi Kanu carpets Jonathan
News photo Vanguard News  - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra. IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday in a radio broadcast said the greatest mistake made by former President Goodluck Jonathan in his administration was the removal of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Cute Pictures Of Wizkid With Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola, Burna Boy - News Dey, 1 hour ago
2 IPOB Kanu conspiracy theory: “North formed Boko Haram to fights Obasanjo, Jonathan gov’t” - NPress, 2 hours ago
3 2023 Presidency: PDP Plans Consensus Presidential Candidate - Anaedo Online, 3 hours ago
4 Leicester City vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Foxes gun for revenge against Reds - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
5 Boko Haram: You goofed by removing Ihejirika, Nnamdi Kanu carpets Jonathan - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
6 Bizarre? From now on, buyers and sellers of cattle must take pictures together in Zamfara - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Bizarre? From now on, buyers and sellers of cattle must takes pictures together in Zamfara - Ripples, 3 hours ago
8 Nigerian Army keeps mum as ISWAP executes 11 captives in North East - Today, 3 hours ago
9 Turkish court rules Wikipedia block is a rights violation - 1st for Credible News, 4 hours ago
10 300 ghost workers on payroll in Kogi uncovered - PM News, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info