Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Boko Haram attack: CAN chairman declared missing
News photo Edujandon  - The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, has

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Adamawa gov condemns resurgence of Boko Haram attacks The Executive Governor of Adamawa state, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri condemned in strong terms the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks which attempted to undermine the peace of some ...
Daily Post:
Boko Haram insurgents, Thursday evening, attempted to attack Michika, a town in the northern part of Adamawa State. Different sources affirmed Friday morning that it took superior firepower of military forces to repel the attack.
Today:
A delegation of Adamawa Government led by the Deputy Governor, Chief Crowther Seth, on Saturday visited Michika and Madagali Local Government areas to sympathise with the people over Thursday night incursion by insurgents.
CAN Chairman Missing After Boko Haram Attack Concise News:
Reverend Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Michika, Adamawa state, has been reportedly abducted by Boko Haram terrorists.
Teenage siblings murdered in fresh Boko Haram attack Kemi Filani Blog:
Joel Fali and Kwakwi Fali, aged 16 and14 respectively were siblings, who have now lost their lives to a recent Boko Haram attack which occurred in Borno State In a Boko Haram attack which occurred yesterday, January 4, 2020 at Payasatan Bilaburdar ...


   More Picks
1 One Dead As Truck Crushes Okada On Lagos-Ibadan Highway - Tori News, 29 mins ago
2 US Vs Iran: Britain Takes Action - Tori News, 57 mins ago
3 Port Harcourt Airport shut temporarily over bush fire incident - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 We are ending US malign presence in West Asia now – Iran declares - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
5 US slams UK, Germany, France for not being helpful in ‘fight’ with Iran, hails Saudi, UAE, Israel - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
6 Year of decision in Edo: How Obaseki, Oshiomhole stand - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 2023: South East will not clinch presidency unless… – Buhari’s confidant - The Herald, 2 hours ago
8 Imo Guber: What Catholic Bishop Said About Mbaka’s Prophecy - Concise News, 2 hours ago
9 ‘VISION 2020’: Igbo should not be talking about 2023 Presidency now —Abaribe - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 “My daughter may face same fate” – Pastor who killed LASU student for money rituals - The Herald, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info