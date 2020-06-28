Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boko Haram attacks convoy, kill 9 soldiers, two militia in Borno
News photo Vanguard News  - At least nine Nigerian soldiers and two members of a civil defence militia were killed in a jihadist attack on a civilian convoy in Komala village near the town of Damboa in Borno state, security sources told AFP Sunday. Several civilians were said to ...

4 hours ago
