Boko Haram attacks convoy, kill 9 soldiers, two militia in Borno Vanguard News - At least nine Nigerian soldiers and two members of a civil defence militia were killed in a jihadist attack on a civilian convoy in Komala village near the town of Damboa in Borno state, security sources told AFP Sunday. Several civilians were said to ...



