

News at a Glance



Boko Haram fighters in UN camouflages, vehicles trying to invade Maimalari Cantonment Busted The Breaking Times - Boko Haram fighters trying to invade Maimalari Military cantonment in Maiduguri using United Nations vehicles and outfit to disguise as UN staffs were busted by the Vigilance of soldiers on duty at the gate.



News Credibility Score: 41%



