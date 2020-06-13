Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boko Haram insurgents killed 81 in Borno for revealing their location to soldiers - Defence Headquarters
The Defence Headquarters has revealed that Boko Haram's recent attack which left 81 people dead was launched in the Borno village because they revealed their location to the military.

7 hours ago
Boko Haram Killed 81 In Borno For Revealing Their Location To Soldiers
The spokesman of the defence headquarters, John Enenche has revealed that the dreaded Boko Haram sect killed no fewer than 81 people in Borno state last week as punishment for revealing their locations to the military.
