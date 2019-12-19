Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Boko Haram kills 14 civilians in Chad, 13 missing
PM News  - Boko Haram militants killed 14 Chadian civilians and wounded five others in an overnight attack on a fishermens’ camp in the northeastern part of Lake Chad, a local official said.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 22 former governors under probe, trial — Malami - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
2 Visa on arrival – we say No - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 Kidnappers kill gang member for fleeing with N5m and buying a car - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Soul singer, Nikki Laoye celebrates her 39th birthday with new photos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 FG to Begin Implementation of 2020 Budget on Jan 1 - This Day, 2 hours ago
6 U.S. Democrat Jeff Drew dumps Republican Party after opposing Trump’s impeachment - NAN, 2 hours ago
7 Outrage as senators back Buhari on fresh NDDC board - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 Falana warns Senate over ‘illegal confirmation’ of Adamu as AMCON Chair - Olisa TV, 3 hours ago
9 Lagosians cry for help after spending hours in traffic on Eko Bridge all week - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Uber banned in Germany after court ruling - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info