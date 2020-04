News at a Glance



Boko Haram kills five in ex-Borno gov’s convoy Ladun Liadi Blog - Boko Haram has killed five persons in the convoy of a former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.A security source said the terrorists attacked Sheriff’s convoy around Auno, few kilometres to Maiduguri ...



