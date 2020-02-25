

News at a Glance



Boko Haram kills founder’s son, three others for driving ‘strange’ idea Ripples Nigeria - The leader of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), a faction of Boko Haram, Ba’a Idirisa, has been killed alongside three other commanders by the terror group fighters. Idirisa was the son of the late Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf. A ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



