News at a Glance



‘Boko Haram no longer operating in Nigeria’ – Defence H/Q Olisa TV - Islamist terrorists, Boko Haram, no longer operate on the Nigerian soil, according to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ). Its spokesman Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the insurgents had been pushed to the Tombus Islands on the fringes of Lake Chad. “Boko ...



News Credibility Score: 61%