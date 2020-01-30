Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Boko Haram, soldiers engage in fierce gun battle in Borno
PM News  - Troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State were attacked in Damasak area of the state.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 NYSC: FG Pays The N33,000 Corpers’ Allowance – NYSC (Screenshot) - Am on Point TV, 1 hour ago
2 Twitter users react after Nigerian man asks if it's right or wrong for a woman to sack a maid because she fears she will seduce her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Jonathan: So many Nigerians becoming victims of insecurity - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
4 'I killed my girlfriend because she left me for wealthy men after my money got finished' - Arrested suspect - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Entrepreneurial Advertising: The Future Of Marketing - Adola, 2 hours ago
6 Man accused of killing his missing wife 'dies in hospital two days after suicide attempt' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 U.S. Says Some Troops To Stay In Africa Amid Moves By Russia, China - Nigeria Sun, 2 hours ago
8 Australia fires: State of emergency declared for Canberra region - NAN, 2 hours ago
9 IHEDIOHA: PDP takes protest to US, UK, EU embassies - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
10 Brexit Day: What to know when U.K. leaves EU - NAN, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info