

News at a Glance



Boko Haram targeting Christians to trigger religious war — Lai Mohammed Vanguard News - Relentless and brutal attacks by the military against the Boko Haram insurgents and their ally in the Islamic State in West Africa, ISWAP, have forced the terrorists to change their pattern of indiscriminate onslaught on Nigerians, focusing on ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



