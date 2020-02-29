

News at a Glance



Boko Haram/ISWAP: Group warns French envoy against statements capable of undermining Nigeria’s efforts The Nigerian - TheNigerian News Boko HaramISWAP: Group warns French envoy against statements capable of undermining Nigeria’s efforts The National Democratic Front (NDF) has cautioned French Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Jerome Pasquier to quit making utterances capable ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



