Bola Tinubu Exposed
Ofofo  - Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been exposed by Chief Olabode George. He said; …

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Police react after world famous monument of George Washington is defaced by Black Lives Matter protesters while NY city defunds police budget by $1b - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Ekiti gives dates for reopening of worship centres, schools - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
3 Ovia South West Legislative Arm suspends 3 Councillors - Independent Television, 2 hours ago
4 Buhari wants Nigeria’s exit from “our very terrible state of development.” - Global Upfront, 2 hours ago
5 2 year old girl died after drinking toilet cleaner at home before being found by sister - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
6 Cricketer Alex Hepburn jailed for raping a sleeping woman in teammate's bedroom loses appeal to get conviction overturned - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Police vow to prosecute those who fail to wear facemasks in public - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
8 COVID-19 lockdown: Lagos landlords battle tenants over inability to pay house rents, eject defaulters - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
9 Explosion causes huge fire in medical clinic in Iran’s capital - NNN, 4 hours ago
10 Mother of two stabbed to death by suspected armed robbers in Imo (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
