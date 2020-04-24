

News at a Glance



Bola Tinubu ‘Most Trusted’ Aide Dies Naija News - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lost his Chief Security Officer (CoS), Lati Raheem. According to TheCable, Raheem was the most trusted aide of Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor. “He was sick ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



