

News at a Glance



Bola Tinubu and wife undergo COVID19 test after his Chief Security officer died from COVID19 complications Newscastars - Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and his wife, Remi Tinubu, have tested negative for COVID-19. This was contained in a statement released by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, today April 27th.



News Credibility Score: 21%



