

News at a Glance



Bolanle Olukanni explains why she will not entertain the thought that "men are scum" Linda Ikeji Blog - Media personality Bolanle Olukanni has said that she will not join in saying that "men are scum" and she gave her reason for this. She tweeted: "At some point you really have to choose to stop hating men.



News Credibility Score: 95%



