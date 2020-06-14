Post News
News at a Glance
Bollywood young actor, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly commits suicide
Page One
- One of the youngest and fast rising Bollywood actors,Sushant Singh Rajput has died of apparent...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on Sunday, according to a statement from Mumbai police. He was 34.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog A young Bollywood heartthrob lauded for his portrayal of cricket star M.S. Dhoni on the silver screen has died, Mumbai police said Sunday. “Police found Sushant Singh ...
Ripples:
A popular Indian Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead in his home. He was found hanging at the end of a rooe in his house in Mumbai’s Bandra, on Sunday. “Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating,” ...
The Herald:
Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at the age of 34 and the Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Pranay Ashok has said they
Uju Edochie's Blog:
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who rose to become a formidable presence on the big screen, was found dead on Sunday afternoon. The ‘Kedarnath’ actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Mumbai Police is investigating the death of the 34- ...
News Diary Online:
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found [...]
Affairs TV:
A young Bollywood heartthrob lauded for his portrayal of cricket star M.S. Dhoni on the silver screen has died, Mumbai police said Sunday. “Police found Sushant Singh Rajput’s body at his residence Sunday afternoon,” Mumbai police spokesman Pranaya ...
Online Nigeria:
<!– Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide –> Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor commits suicide By Anadolu Agency Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has committed suicide. He was 34.
Newzandar News:
Sushant Singh Rajput was an Indian actor known for his work in film and television. He left a significant impact on Bollywood cinema. Sadly, he [...]
Ogene African:
A young Bollywood star lauded for his portrayal of cricket star M.S. Dhoni on the silver screen has died, Mumbai police said on Sunday. “Police found Sushant Singh Rajput’s body at his residence on Sunday afternoon,” Mumbai police spokesman Pranaya ...
Gistvile:
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai’s…
Edujandon:
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, police and Indian media reports
Black Berry Babes:
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput,34, has committed suicide in his house in Mumbai’s Bandra city.According to DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson of Mumbai Police, the actor was found dead on Sunday at his sixth floor apartment in Bandra (West).
More Picks
1
Nigerian govt reveals new study to treat coronavirus patients -
Black Berry Babes,
3 hours ago
2
Ibidunni Ighodalo’s Family Releases Statement Addressing Her Sudden Demise -
The Herald,
3 hours ago
3
Wike hosts Obaseki in closed-door meeting -
Nigerian Tribune,
3 hours ago
4
LASG seals 56 illegal structures in Ikoyi, Banana Island -
Vanguard News,
3 hours ago
5
Kwara discharges 10 COVID-19 patients -
NNN,
4 hours ago
6
Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job -
Velox News,
4 hours ago
7
Okebukola bemoans low varsity enrollment in agric courses -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
8
Ekiti collapsed bridge: Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job -
NNN,
4 hours ago
9
Wike sympathises with Ameachi over death of elder brother -
Nigerian Eye,
4 hours ago
10
FG seals venue of Naira Marley's concert -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
