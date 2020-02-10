

News at a Glance



Bomb Explosion Rocks Edo APC Scribe Residence Orsu 24 News - Orsu24news A bomb has exploded at the residence of factional State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Mr. Lawrence Okah. The bomb shattered a part of the building and dug a hole in the ground. No live was lost in the attack.



News Credibility Score: 21%



