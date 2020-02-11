Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bomb Explosion Rocks Residence Of APC Chieftain In Edo
The Breaking Times  - An explosive device went off at the home of the factional secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Lawrence Okah who is loyal to the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole. The explosive went off at about 12.30amtoday ...

11 hours ago
1 Borno killing: Our land has been desecrated by blood of innocents, NLC tells Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
2 Meet Mother and Daughter who look so Much Alike, they are often Mistaken for Sisters Despite 23-year age gap - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
3 Bala raises alarm over desertification, flood threat in Bauchi - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
4 How late Kenyan president, Arap Moi will be remembered – Osinbajo - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
5 Reconciliation: Oshiomhole inaugurates Akande’s Committee - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 Rihanna’s lingerie brand accused of deceptive marketing by ad watchdog group – CNBC - Fuze, 5 hours ago
7 Moi among foremost leaders of African decolonisation -Osinbajo - NNN, 5 hours ago
8 Michael Nnadi, seminarian killed by Boko Haram laid to rest (Photos) - Kemi Filani Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Fowl Thief Set Ablaze in Calabar - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
10 12-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide In Imo By Hanging - Titiloye's Blog, 5 hours ago
