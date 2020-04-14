

Bonny Light price remains low at $23.25 per barrel Vanguard News - Despite the oil cut initiative of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, and non-OPEC members, the price of Bonny Light, Nigeria’s premium oil grade only rose marginally from $23.19 to $23.25 per barrel, yesterday.



