Bonny Light remains low at $23.25 despite OPEC+ output cut The Citizen - Despite the oil output cut initiative of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC members (OPEC+), the price of Bonny Light, Nigeria’s premium oil grade, only rose marginally from $23.19 to $23.25 per barrel, yesterday.



