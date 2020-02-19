

News at a Glance



Booing Buhari In Maiduguri Was A Show Of Shame – Bishop Sunday Garuba The Info Stride - National Coordinator of the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace, Bishop Sunday Garuba has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to forgive the Nigerians who booed him in Maid recently uguri, the Borno state capital.



News Credibility Score: 61%



