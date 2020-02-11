

News at a Glance



Borno killing: Our land has been desecrated by blood of innocents, NLC tells Buhari Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Borno killing: Our land has been desecrated by blood of innocents, NLC tells Buhari The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday declared that the land has been desecrated by the blood of innocents, even as it condemned the burning of ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



