

News at a Glance



“Boycott your fathers’ burials if they deny you right to their property”, Anambra FIDA Chair to girls Abuja Press - The Anambra State Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Professor Ogugua Ikpeze has called for a review of the Igbo cultural stance that denies the women the right to claim their fathers' property.Professor Ikpeze is also ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



