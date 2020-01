News at a Glance



Boyfriend Kills 23-Year-Old Newly Recruited Army Officer (Photo) Information Nigeria - A 23-year-old newly recruited Army Officer, Patience Amos Ya’u, has been murdered by her boyfriend at Damilu, Yola, Adamawa State. The deceased was allegedly hacked to death by her boyfriend, Ali Mohammed Wakil, during a scuffle in his room around 11: ...



News Credibility Score: 61%