Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who downplayed the pandemic tests positive for coronavirus
News photo Today News Africa  - Brazilian PresidentJair Bolsonarohas tested positive for Covid-19, he said in a televised address on Tuesday. “Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro, tests positive for coronavirus Ripples Nigeria:
Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. The president who had repeatedly downplayed the virus, calling it “a little flu” took a fourth test on Monday after he reportedly developed a high temperature.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19 Biz Watch Nigeria:
Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19, months after saying it won’t be anything more than a little flu should Continue reading Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19 at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.
Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Months of Dismissing The Seriousness of The Virus KOKO TV Nigeria:
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive to the coronavirus, as of Tuesday, July 6, 2020. Reports say the President had been showing certain symptoms of having contracted the virus, before medical tests confirmed it.
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro test positive for Coronavirus Nigeria Newspaper:
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro test positive for Coronavirus
Brazilian President Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Downplaying Risks The New Diplomat:
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for coronavirus, a few days after showing symptoms, including a fever.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus Newzandar News:
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced Tuesday. “It came back positive,” the controversial 65-year-old leader said of a COVID-19 [...]
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus Ogene African:
BRAZIL – The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding in a television interview that he was in good health despite running a fever.
Brazilian president Bolsonaro takes 4th test after showing COVID-19 symptoms See Naija:
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for the fourth time for the coronavirus, his office said on Monday night.


   More Picks
1 Deputy Gov, Ajayi Sues Ondo Assembly To Stop Impeachment Move - The New Diplomat, 3 hours ago
2 Nine Ondo lawmakers come out against impeachment of deputy governor - Ripples, 4 hours ago
3 Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro announces he’s tested positive for Coronavirus but says he feels ‘perfectly well’ and has only mild symptoms - Monte Oz Live, 4 hours ago
4 Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! - Ikenga Chronicles, 4 hours ago
5 FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro, tests positive for coronavirus - Ripples, 5 hours ago
7 EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption - News Rangers, 5 hours ago
8 House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
9 Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court To Scuttle Lawmakers Impeachment Process - News Rangers, 5 hours ago
10 Akeredolu swears in new Ondo SSG, warns against violence during Oct 10 election - Velox News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info