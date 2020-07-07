Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro announces he’s tested positive for Coronavirus but says he feels ‘perfectly well’ and has only mild symptoms
News photo Monte Oz Live  - Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, has announced live on television that he has tested positive for Coronavirus but feels ‘perfectly well’ and has only mild symptoms. ‘I’m well, normal.

4 hours ago
1 Deputy Gov, Ajayi Sues Ondo Assembly To Stop Impeachment Move - The New Diplomat, 3 hours ago
2 Nine Ondo lawmakers come out against impeachment of deputy governor - Ripples, 4 hours ago
3 Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro announces he’s tested positive for Coronavirus but says he feels ‘perfectly well’ and has only mild symptoms - Monte Oz Live, 4 hours ago
4 Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! - Ikenga Chronicles, 4 hours ago
5 FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro, tests positive for coronavirus - Ripples, 5 hours ago
7 EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption - News Rangers, 5 hours ago
8 House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
9 Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court To Scuttle Lawmakers Impeachment Process - News Rangers, 5 hours ago
10 Akeredolu swears in new Ondo SSG, warns against violence during Oct 10 election - Velox News, 5 hours ago
