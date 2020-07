News at a Glance

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll tops 88,000 NNN - NNN: Brazil on Tuesday recorded 921 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 88,539. Meanwhile, tests have detected 40,816 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,483,191, said the health ministry.



