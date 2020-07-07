Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19
News photo The Will  - esident Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the coronavirus’s severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Brazil's President Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Speaking Legally On Governor Obaseki’s PDP Candidature! - Ikenga Chronicles, 1 hour ago
3 Ondo Deputy Governor Challenges Impeachment In Court - The Bridge News, 1 hour ago
4 FG Reacts To Viral Video Of Nigerian Man Assaulted In Pakistan - Information Nigeria, 1 hour ago
5 Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus - Affairs TV, 1 hour ago
6 Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 - The Will, 2 hours ago
7 EFCC Boss, Magu Suspended From Office Over Alleged Corruption - News Rangers, 2 hours ago
8 House Promo: Own A Duplex at the price of A Flat - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 Ondo Deputy Gov Heads To Court To Scuttle Lawmakers Impeachment Process - News Rangers, 2 hours ago
10 Randy lecturers face 14 years jail term as Senate passes Sexual Harassment Bill - Velox News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info