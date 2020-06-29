Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Breaking : Actress Regina Daniels Gives Birth To A Baby Boy – Photo
News photo Naija Biz Com  - Popular Nigeria Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels who got married to billionaire Ned Nwoko has given birth to a baby boy.The news of Regina Daniels giving birth to a baby boy was disclosed on social media by her brother who revealed that the actress ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife, Laila congratulates Regina Daniels on the birth of her baby; she responds Yaba Left Online:
Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko’s stunning Moroccan wife, Laila Charani has congratulated her co-wife, actress Regina Daniels, on the birth of her baby boy she welcomed today, June 29th.
Actress Regina Daniels And Husband, Ned Nwoko Welcome Baby Boy (PHOTO) The Trent:
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko have welcomed their first child together.
Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels Delivers First Baby For Millionaire Ned Nwoko CKN Nigeria:
Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her hubby, Ned Nwoko, have welcomed their first child together.The actress and her husband welcomed their bundle of joy today Monday, two days after her friends threw her a surprise baby shower.Her brother ...
Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy Ned Nwoko Blueprint:
Nollywood diva, Regina Daniels, is a mother after she has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Ned Nwoko. The actress welcomed her bundle of joy on Monday just two days after she was thrown a surprise baby shower by her friends.
Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko welcome baby boy Nigerian Eye:
Popular Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels and husband, Prince Ned Nwoko have welcomed a baby boy.The good news was shared by Regina’s brother on his Instagram story.Sharing a cute picture from Regina’s pregnancy shoot, her brother wrote “You have always ...
BREAKING! REGINA DANIELS DELIVERS BABY BOY Sahara Weekly Magazine:
Talented Nollywood Actress and Wife Of Billionaire Prince, Regina Daniels has given birth to a bouncing baby boy few minutes ago.
Regina Daniels Gives Birth To Baby Boy ODU News:
Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko have welcomed a baby boy. The actress brother disclosed the news via his Instagram page on Monday He said: “OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW? Congratulations my diamond, It’s a bouncing baby boy.
Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy Jkcyno's Blog:
Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko,  have welcomed their first child, a...
Regina Daniels Welcomes Baby Boy Naija Olofofo:
It is indeed a moment of celebration of Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, following the birth of their first child together.
NED NWOKO AND WIFE REGINA DANIELS WELCOME BABY BOY, SEE PICS Abuja Reporters:
Regina Daniels has welcomed her first child, a baby boy Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.
Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Welcome Baby Boy EE Live:
Regina Daniels, a Nigerian actress and Ned Nwoko, her husband have welcomed their first child together- a baby boy.
Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy with Ned Nwoko Phenomenal:
Star actress, Regina Daniels, has been delivered of a baby boy. She welcomed the baby with her husband, Ned Nwoko. Announcing the tiding on Instagram, a brother of his, Sweezy 1, noted on Monday: ”OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW? Congratulations my ...
Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy with 59 year old husband, Ned Nwoko Ofofo:
Actresss and Wife of Billionaire, Regina Daniels has welcomed a baby boy with her husband, Ned Nwoko. Regina’s brother announced the birth of the new born on his Instagram page.
Somadina Adinma Congratulates Regina Daniels On Birth Of Her Child (Photo) Newzandar News:
Former Nollywood teenage actor, Somadina Adinma has taken to his Insta-story to congratulate his ex-girlfriend, Regina Daniels on the birth of her child.Recalls actress, Regina [...]
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is now a mom!The actress welcomed and her husband, Ned Nwoko welcomed their bundle of joy today.This is coming just two days after she was thrown a surprise baby shower by her friends.Confirming the news, her brother ...
It’s a boy – Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko welcome their first child Monte Oz Live:
Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko have officially welcomed their first child together. Regina Daniel’s brother has taken to social media to announce that he is now an uncle upon the delivery of his sister.
Congratulations!!! Actress Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy Koko Mansion:
Actress and wife of billionaire, Prince Ned Nwokwo, Regina Daniels has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. This is her first child with her husband, although Ned has other children from his other wives.
Actress Regina Daniels gives birth to a baby boy Dee Reporters:
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has given birth to a bouncing baby, Regina Daniels gave birth on Monday, 29th June 2020.
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy See Naija:
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have welcomed their first child together, a boy. The baby born was birth on Monday, June 29, two days after her friends threw her a surprise baby shower.
Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels Welcomes Baby Boy Affairs TV:
Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on Monday, two days after Daniels’ friends threw her a surprise baby shower.
Actress Regina Daniels Delivers Baby Boy iExclusive News:
Regina Daniels, young Nollywood actress, and wife of billionaire businessman and politician, Prince Ned Nwoko, has given birth to a bouncing baby boy a few minutes ago.
Actress Regina Daniels Finally Welcomes Baby Boy With Her Billionaire Husband, Ned Nwoko Online Nigeria:
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, have welcomed their first child. The good news was shared by the actress’ brother, Samuel Daniels via his Instagram on Monday June 29, 2020.
It’s A Boy!! Congratulations Gina!! Proud Of You – Somadina Tells Regina Daniels Willamazen:
Regina Daniels’ ex-boyfriend Somadina has congratulated his close pal, Regina Daniels on the birth of her child.
Regina Daniels And Her Husband, Ned Nwoko Welcome A Baby Boy! Ono Bello:
Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko, as the couple just welcomed their first child, a baby boy.


   More Picks
1 Kidnappers kill Abuja doctor after receiving N7.5 million ransom — Police - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
2 Oba of Benin condemns trending video attacking integrity of President Buhari - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
3 ASUU declares promotion under IPPIS platform ‘illegal’ - 1st for Credible News, 3 hours ago
4 Arsenal Set To Release Nigerian Striker After Breakdown In Contract Talks - Complete Sports, 5 hours ago
5 "Governor Makinde Claimed He Called Me But He Didn't" - Wife Of Late Ajimobi Accuses Oyo Deputy Governor Of Refusing To Reach Out To Her. - Gboah, 5 hours ago
6 Alleged kidnap: Wadume’s trial begins as witness testifies before court - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
7 Man confesses to shooting dead parents, 4 family members - NNN, 7 hours ago
8 FG approves school reopening for students in graduating classes - Dee Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, 6 deaths - Phenomenal, 7 hours ago
10 Nigerians must thank God for coronavirus low mortality rate – Boss Mustapha - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info