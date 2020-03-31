

News at a Glance



Breaking! 4 new Coronavirus cases in Nigeria; total leaps to 139 Sidomex Entertainment - The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 4 new cases of the Coronavirus have been discovered in Nigeria. Recently, Nigeria recorded two Coronavirus-related death and nine discharged from the hospital as of 9:00 pm 30th March ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



