Breaking! Ex-Assembly Speaker Arrested By EFCC (Read Details)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Isyaku Ali Danja, a former Kano House of Assembly speaker has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges centered on abuse of office and misappropriation...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

Premium Times:
Mr Ali-Danja was accused of diverting funds meant for constituency projects
Olisa TV:
The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday quizzed the Minority Leader and former Speaker Isiyaku Ali Danja for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds meant for constituency projects.
Fresh trouble for ‘Mama Boko Haram’ as EFCC arraigns her over ‘N42m fraud’ Nigerian Eye:
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned Aisha Wakil, better known as Mama Boko Haram, over an alleged N42 million fraud. The arraignment comes a month after she was remanded over an alleged N111 million fraud.
EFCC arrests former speaker over alleged corruption The Giant:
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Kano State has quizzed the Minority Leader, Isiyaku Ali Danja, for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds meant for constituency projects.The former Speaker’s ordeal started after the ...
Champion Newspapers:
Two members of staff of a new generation bank, on Tuesday, gave their evidence in the ongoing trial of a former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Beckley and Elizabeth, who were compliance ...
247 U Reports:
The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday, quizzed the Minority Leader and former Speaker Isiyaku Ali Danja for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds meant for constituency projects.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Kano woman arrested for marrying two husbands
FCMB Reports Man To EFCC After $54,000 Deposit Edujandon:
A man who was suspected of fraud was reported to the EFCC by FCMB after an inflow of $54,000 was
Tori News:
A woman has been arrested in Kano state for marrying two husbands at her residence.
The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News EFCC arrests ex-Kano Speaker for alleged N1.5billion fraud By Toby Prince The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Kano has arrested a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Isiyaku Ali-Danja, for alleged abuse of ...


