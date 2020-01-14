Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bride whose brother is a notorious cartel leader is assassinated at her own wedding and her husband-to-be is abducted by rival gang
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A bride whose brother is a notorious cartel leader was assassinated at her own wedding and her husband-to-be, who is another high ranking gangster was abducted when a rival gang attacked them in church.

1 Emeka Ihedioha Finally Breaks Silence, Reveals Next Line Of Action - Tori News, 57 mins ago
2 Imo: Araraume accepts Supreme Court judgment, congratulates Uzodinma - The Guardian, 1 hour ago
3 Your Lives Are In Danger, Leave Now - Iran Warns US, France, Germany, UK Troops - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
4 Tambuwal urges NASS to pass Legion Establishment Bill - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
5 Civil War’s Cessation: Presidency warns against preaching of inflammatory rhetoric - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
6 Meet UK's 18-year-old Youngest Commercial Pilot - Tori News, 2 hours ago
7 Restore management sciences to Agric varsities, FUNAAB VC tells Pro-Chancellors - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
8 Why Buhari govt declared Amotekun ‘Illegal’ – Fani-Kayode - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
9 Governors Did Not Break Any Law To Setup 'Amotekun' - Falana And Agbakoba - Tori News, 2 hours ago
10 Big power users in SA tell president they want to generate their electricity - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
