Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Brit awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners
Olisa TV  - Last night, the 2020 Brit Awards took place at London’s 02 Arena, and some of the stars who performed at the ceremony included Harry Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, and many others. Find the full list of winners below.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Horror! Two Planes Collide Mid-Air, Leave Passengers Dead (Photo) - Tori News, 8 hours ago
2 JTF confirms death of 4 soldiers, denies alleged invasion of Bayelsa community - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
3 Only 3 Ministers Have Talked To Me Since 2018 – Leah Sharibu’s Father Reveals - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
4 Post Brexit UK Visa/Job Policy: No Visas For Low-Skilled Workers - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
5 “My whole other half” Justin Bieber says as he cuddles up to Hailey Baldwin Bieber in new photo - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Commercial bus driver in court for reckless driving, causing death of pedestrian - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
7 ‘I Wish I Could Disappear With My Kid and Never Come Back’ – Davido’s 2nd Baby Mama, Amanda - I Don Sabi, 8 hours ago
8 Hong Kong confirms 2nd Covid-19 death as toll in China tops 2,000 - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
9 Five ties to watch in the Europa League this week - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
10 VIDEO: TiZ East – Night - Not Just OK, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info