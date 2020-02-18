

News at a Glance



Brit awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners Olisa TV - Last night, the 2020 Brit Awards took place at London’s 02 Arena, and some of the stars who performed at the ceremony included Harry Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, and many others. Find the full list of winners below.



News Credibility Score: 61%



