Brit backpacker, 21, plunges 100ft to death from clifftop selfie spot in Australia Ladun Liadi Blog - A British model has died after falling 98ft to her death from a cliff at a popular selfie spot in Sydney.Madalyn Davis, 21, from Lincoln, England, had been in Australia since last year after deciding to starting a new life there.The 21-year-old had ...



