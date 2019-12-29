Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


British pop star, George Michael’s sister Melanie Panayiotou found dead on Christmas day
Monte Oz Live  - George Michael‘s sister Melanie Panayiotou was found dead on Christmas Day, exactly three years after the British pop star died. “We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Killing of 11 Christians: Elders Forum furious with Buhari - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 5 Most Important Tech Trends Of The Decade - Oscar Mini Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Why We Wanted To Commit DSS Boss To Prison For Contempt — Falana SAN - The Nigeria Lawyer, 3 hours ago
4 Contracts Of Employment Must Be Issued Within 3 Months Of Employment - The Nigeria Lawyer, 3 hours ago
5 Rudeboy’s “Reason With Me” Becomes 2019 Most Viewed African Video On Youtube - Blue Ink, 3 hours ago
6 Dickson replies Wike over alleged plans to dump PDP, other accusations - The News Guru, 3 hours ago
7 2 killed in livestreamed Texas Church shooting - Olisa TV, 3 hours ago
8 Insecurity: Reorganise Security Chiefs, NCEF Challenges Buhari - The Tide, 3 hours ago
9 NDDC ‘abandoned’ $70 million in bank for 13 years – Akpabio - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 Let’s Spend N37bn On Schools And Hospitals: Akin Alabi - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info