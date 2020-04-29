Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Brushing teeth before leaving home reduces the chances of coronavirus infection
News photo Abuja Press  - London, April 29, 2020 (AltAfrica)-A dental professor has urged people to brush their teeth before leaving the house in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Brushing teeth before leaving home reduces the chances of coronavirus infection-UK ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Photo Of Activist Arrested In Kaduna For 'Insulting Prophet Muhammad' On Facebook - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Enugu government confirms new positive case - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
3 Akeredolu visits face mask production center in Akure (Photos) - Phenomenal, 4 hours ago
4 Multiple auto crash in Benin as residents rush to beat curfew (Video) - Ofofo, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari's Team Lands In Kano As Five More Personalities Die - Tori News, 4 hours ago
6 NAFDAC counters Buhari’s minister on ‘expired rice’ sent to States - Velox News, 5 hours ago
7 Ivory Coast 2020 Presidential Candidate Sentenced To 20 Years In Absentia - News Rangers, 5 hours ago
8 Three COVID-19 patients die in Sokoto - The News, 5 hours ago
9 Dead Body On Busy Kano Road Sparks Fear Among Residents (Photo) - Gist More, 5 hours ago
10 Kano records 38 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections - Ripples, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info